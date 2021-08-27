How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the August 27th episode

WWE SummerSlam is now in the rearview mirror and the first Smackdown in its immediate aftermath will come to you tonight live from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR.

Major returns and surprises shook up the blue brand last Saturday and we’ll get an opportunity to see the fallout in what should be a pivotal show on Fox.

How to watch

Date: Friday, August 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

Of course the biggest story at SummerSlam last Saturday was the return of Becky Lynch, who replaced Sasha Banks as Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s opponent for their highly anticipated title bout. “The Man” proceeded to defeat Belair in less than 30 seconds to take the belt, a controversial decision that was met with criticism and scorn throughout social media. Nevertheless, the triumphant Lynch is set to appear at tonight’s Smackdown so we’ll see what they have planned for her as she kicks off her comeback.

Speaking of comebacks, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at the end of SummerSlam to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the “Tribal Chief” had dispatched of John Cena in a classic main event bout. These two have has an extensive history with each other that goes back seven years but the difference is that former Lesnar manager Paul Heyman is now aligned with Reigns. We’ll see what the champ has to say in response to Lesnar and if “The Beast” will make an appearance tonight.

Speaking of Cena, his summer tour of the WWE is nearing its end and with no 17th world title reign for now, we’ll see what the plans are for him over the next few weeks.