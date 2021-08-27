What the 2021 US Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The US Open tennis tournament is wrapping up qualifying rounds as we speak and on Thursday, the draw was released for the men’s tournament. Novak Djokovic is the top seed and his opponent will be a qualifier who has not yet been determined. Djokovic is a -125 favorite to win the Grand Slam tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The top five seeds in the tournament are as follows, with DraftKings odds attached:

Novak Djokovic: -125 Daniil Medvedev: +400 Stefanos Tsitsipas: +1300 Alexander Zverev: +650 Andrey Rublev: +6000

If chalk advances, Djokovic’s first ranked opponent would be No. 27 seed David Goffin. It theoretically gets a little more difficult after that with rematches against No. 21 seed Aslan Karatsev — Djokovic beat him in straight sets in the Australian Open semifinals — and No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini — Djokovic beat him in four sets in the Wimbledon finals — lurking in the third round and quarterfinals, respectively.

It’s all but certain we won’t see all the favorites advance into the second week of the tournament, but if chalk holds, the quarterfinals would look like the following:

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (6) Matteo Berrettini

(7) Denis Shapovalov vs. (4) Alexander Zverev

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. (5) Andrey Rublev

(8) Casper Ruud vs. Daniil Medvedev

The two seeded American tennis players in this year’s tournament are No. 19 seed John Isner and No. 22 Reilly Opelka. Isner is +10000 to win the tournament and opens against American wild card Brandon Nakashima. Opelka is +15000 to win the tournament and opens against South Korean unranked tennis player Kwon Soon-woo.

The remaining qualifying matchups are all scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Once the 16 men’s qualifying matchups wrap, we’ll have a complete bracket of tennis players competing next week.