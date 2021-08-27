How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the August 27th episode

AEW Rampage was the talk of not just wrestling, but the entire sports world last Friday night with the highly anticipated debut of CM Punk garnering attention the likes to which the upstart company has seen before.

Just a week removed from that pivotal episode at the United Center, the company looks forward tonight with a new episode of Rampage coming just nine days out from their big All Out pay-per-view at Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL. This episode was taped following following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee and considering Punk had already made an appearance for that show, don’t expect him to appear on Rampage.

Do expect a brief appearance from NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was brought out as a special guest during the taping.

Giannis pulled up to AEW in Milwaukee and the crowd lost it



(via @Todd_Rosiak)pic.twitter.com/DKKk4bLLkR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2021

How to watch

Date: Friday, August 20

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

On tap for the show are three matches featuring the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament between Jurassic Express and the Lucha Brothers. The winners will advance to All Out to meet the Young Bucks in a steel cage for the belts.

Impact World Champion Christian Cage will team with Frankie Kazarian to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler in tag team action. Cage challenged Omega for his belt at All Out so this match will continue that build. Also, The Bunny will face Tay Conti in singles action.