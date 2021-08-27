 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What the 2021 US Open women’s draw looks like after announcement

The US Open gets started on Monday, August 30. We break down the women’s draw.

By David Fucillo
Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates during her match against Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo by TPN/Getty

The US Open tennis tournament gets underway on Monday, August 30, and on Thursday, the draw was released for the women’s tournament. Ashleigh Barty is the No. 1 seed and his opponent will be unranked Vera Zvonareva. Barty is listed as the favorite to win the Grand Slam tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of +330.

The top five seeds in the tournament are as follows, with DraftKings odds attached:

  1. Ashleigh Barty: +330
  2. Aryna Sabalenka: +1400
  3. Naomi Osaka: +600
  4. Karolína Plíšková: +1700
  5. Elina Svitolina: +5000

Barty’s first round opponent, Zvonareva, is on the back end of her career at 36 years of age, but 11 years ago she played in the finals of the US Open final, losing to Kim Clijsters. Zvonareva ranked as high as No. 2 in the world that year and she was in the midst of a run in which she reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open, and then the semifinals of the 2011 Australian Open. She missed the 2013 season due to shoulder surgery and stepped away for two years from 2015 to 2017 when she had a daughter. She is currently ranked No. 101 in the world.

If chalk were to hold and all the favorites advance, the quarterfinals would look like the following:

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs. (7) Iga Świątek
(6) Bianca Andreescu vs. (4) Karolína Plíšková

(3) Naomi Osaka vs. (5) Elina Svitolina
(8) Barbora Krejčíková vs. (2) Aryna Sabalenka

The two seeded American tennis players in this year’s tournament are No. 13 seed Jennifer Brady, No. 21 seed Coco Gauff, No. 23 seed Jessica Pegula, and No. 26 Danielle Collins. Brady’s odds to win are +3500, Gauff’s are +2000, Pegula’s are +4000, and Collins’ are +3000.

The remaining qualifying matchups are all scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Once the 16 men’s qualifying matchups wrap, we’ll have a complete bracket of tennis players competing next week.

2021 US Open women’s draw

Round 1 matchups
Round 1 matchups
A. Barty 1
V. Zvonareva
C. Burel
C. Tauson
S. Rogers
M. Brengle
S. Cirstea
V. Kudermetova 29
K. Muchova 22
S. Sorribes Tormo
S. Hsieh
C. Liu
H. Baptiste
S. Zhang
Qualifier
J. Brady 13
B. Bencic 11
A. Rus
M. Trevisan
C. Vandeweghe
M. Doi
S. Sanders
A. Potapova
J. Pegula 23
A. Kontaveit 28
S. Stosur
Qualifier
J. Teichmann
F. Ferro
N. Hibino
Qualifier
I. Swiatek 7
K. Pliskova 4
C. McNally
Z. Diyas
A. Anisimova
A. Tomljanovic
K. Volynets
Qualifier
P. Martic 30
P. Badosa 24
A. Van Uytvanck
V. Gracheva
Qualifier
Qualifier
A. Krueger
A. Riske
A. Pavlyuchenkova 14
P. Kvitova 10
P. Hercog
D. Kovinic
Qualifier
A. Sevastova
K. Siniakova
M. Kostyuk
M. Sakkari 17
J. Ostapenko 27
N. Podoroska
L. Samsonova
Qualifier
L. Davis
Qualifier
V. Golubic
B. Andreescu 6
E. Svitolina 5
Qualifier
Qualifier
A. Bogdan
M. Vondrousova
Qualifier
T. Pironkova
D. Kasatkina 25
E. Rybakina 19
A. Sasnovich
C. Garcia
Qualifier
A. Li
Qualifier
C. Giorgi
S. Halep 12
A. Kerber 16
D. Yastremska
Qualifier
A. Kalinina
M. Keys
S. Stephens
M. Linette
C. Gauff 21
Y. Putintseva 31
K. Kanepi
L. Fernandez
Qualifier
A. Parks
Qualifier
M. Bouzkova
N. Osaka 3
B. Krejcikova 8
Qualifier
E. Navarro
C. McHale
K. Mladenovic
J. Konta
S. Errani
E. Alexandrova 32
V. Azarenka 18
T. Martincova
J. Paolini
Y. Shvedova
A. Petkovic
I. Begu
D. Vekic
G. Muguruza 9
E. Mertens 15
R. Peterson
Qualifier
A. Blinkova
I. Jorovic
M. Osorio Serrano
A. Cornet
O. Jabeur 20
D. Collins 26
C. Suárez Navarro
H. Watson
K. Juvan
B. Pera
T. Zidansek
N. Stojanovic
A. Sabalenka 2

