What the 2021 US Open women’s draw looks like after announcement

The US Open tennis tournament gets underway on Monday, August 30, and on Thursday, the draw was released for the women’s tournament. Ashleigh Barty is the No. 1 seed and his opponent will be unranked Vera Zvonareva. Barty is listed as the favorite to win the Grand Slam tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of +330.
The top five seeds in the tournament are as follows, with DraftKings odds attached:
- Ashleigh Barty: +330
- Aryna Sabalenka: +1400
- Naomi Osaka: +600
- Karolína Plíšková: +1700
- Elina Svitolina: +5000
Barty’s first round opponent, Zvonareva, is on the back end of her career at 36 years of age, but 11 years ago she played in the finals of the US Open final, losing to Kim Clijsters. Zvonareva ranked as high as No. 2 in the world that year and she was in the midst of a run in which she reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open, and then the semifinals of the 2011 Australian Open. She missed the 2013 season due to shoulder surgery and stepped away for two years from 2015 to 2017 when she had a daughter. She is currently ranked No. 101 in the world.
If chalk were to hold and all the favorites advance, the quarterfinals would look like the following:
(1) Ashleigh Barty vs. (7) Iga Świątek
(6) Bianca Andreescu vs. (4) Karolína Plíšková
(3) Naomi Osaka vs. (5) Elina Svitolina
(8) Barbora Krejčíková vs. (2) Aryna Sabalenka
The two seeded American tennis players in this year’s tournament are No. 13 seed Jennifer Brady, No. 21 seed Coco Gauff, No. 23 seed Jessica Pegula, and No. 26 Danielle Collins. Brady’s odds to win are +3500, Gauff’s are +2000, Pegula’s are +4000, and Collins’ are +3000.
The remaining qualifying matchups are all scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Once the 16 men’s qualifying matchups wrap, we’ll have a complete bracket of tennis players competing next week.
2021 US Open women’s draw
|Round 1 matchups
|A. Barty 1
|V. Zvonareva
|C. Burel
|C. Tauson
|S. Rogers
|M. Brengle
|S. Cirstea
|V. Kudermetova 29
|K. Muchova 22
|S. Sorribes Tormo
|S. Hsieh
|C. Liu
|H. Baptiste
|S. Zhang
|Qualifier
|J. Brady 13
|B. Bencic 11
|A. Rus
|M. Trevisan
|C. Vandeweghe
|M. Doi
|S. Sanders
|A. Potapova
|J. Pegula 23
|A. Kontaveit 28
|S. Stosur
|Qualifier
|J. Teichmann
|F. Ferro
|N. Hibino
|Qualifier
|I. Swiatek 7
|K. Pliskova 4
|C. McNally
|Z. Diyas
|A. Anisimova
|A. Tomljanovic
|K. Volynets
|Qualifier
|P. Martic 30
|P. Badosa 24
|A. Van Uytvanck
|V. Gracheva
|Qualifier
|Qualifier
|A. Krueger
|A. Riske
|A. Pavlyuchenkova 14
|P. Kvitova 10
|P. Hercog
|D. Kovinic
|Qualifier
|A. Sevastova
|K. Siniakova
|M. Kostyuk
|M. Sakkari 17
|J. Ostapenko 27
|N. Podoroska
|L. Samsonova
|Qualifier
|L. Davis
|Qualifier
|V. Golubic
|B. Andreescu 6
|E. Svitolina 5
|Qualifier
|Qualifier
|A. Bogdan
|M. Vondrousova
|Qualifier
|T. Pironkova
|D. Kasatkina 25
|E. Rybakina 19
|A. Sasnovich
|C. Garcia
|Qualifier
|A. Li
|Qualifier
|C. Giorgi
|S. Halep 12
|A. Kerber 16
|D. Yastremska
|Qualifier
|A. Kalinina
|M. Keys
|S. Stephens
|M. Linette
|C. Gauff 21
|Y. Putintseva 31
|K. Kanepi
|L. Fernandez
|Qualifier
|A. Parks
|Qualifier
|M. Bouzkova
|N. Osaka 3
|B. Krejcikova 8
|Qualifier
|E. Navarro
|C. McHale
|K. Mladenovic
|J. Konta
|S. Errani
|E. Alexandrova 32
|V. Azarenka 18
|T. Martincova
|J. Paolini
|Y. Shvedova
|A. Petkovic
|I. Begu
|D. Vekic
|G. Muguruza 9
|E. Mertens 15
|R. Peterson
|Qualifier
|A. Blinkova
|I. Jorovic
|M. Osorio Serrano
|A. Cornet
|O. Jabeur 20
|D. Collins 26
|C. Suárez Navarro
|H. Watson
|K. Juvan
|B. Pera
|T. Zidansek
|N. Stojanovic
|A. Sabalenka 2