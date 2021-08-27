What the 2021 US Open women’s draw looks like after announcement

The US Open tennis tournament gets underway on Monday, August 30, and on Thursday, the draw was released for the women’s tournament. Ashleigh Barty is the No. 1 seed and his opponent will be unranked Vera Zvonareva. Barty is listed as the favorite to win the Grand Slam tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds of +330.

The top five seeds in the tournament are as follows, with DraftKings odds attached:

Ashleigh Barty: +330 Aryna Sabalenka: +1400 Naomi Osaka: +600 Karolína Plíšková: +1700 Elina Svitolina: +5000

Barty’s first round opponent, Zvonareva, is on the back end of her career at 36 years of age, but 11 years ago she played in the finals of the US Open final, losing to Kim Clijsters. Zvonareva ranked as high as No. 2 in the world that year and she was in the midst of a run in which she reached the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open, and then the semifinals of the 2011 Australian Open. She missed the 2013 season due to shoulder surgery and stepped away for two years from 2015 to 2017 when she had a daughter. She is currently ranked No. 101 in the world.

If chalk were to hold and all the favorites advance, the quarterfinals would look like the following:

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs. (7) Iga Świątek

(6) Bianca Andreescu vs. (4) Karolína Plíšková

(3) Naomi Osaka vs. (5) Elina Svitolina

(8) Barbora Krejčíková vs. (2) Aryna Sabalenka

The two seeded American tennis players in this year’s tournament are No. 13 seed Jennifer Brady, No. 21 seed Coco Gauff, No. 23 seed Jessica Pegula, and No. 26 Danielle Collins. Brady’s odds to win are +3500, Gauff’s are +2000, Pegula’s are +4000, and Collins’ are +3000.

The remaining qualifying matchups are all scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Once the 16 men’s qualifying matchups wrap, we’ll have a complete bracket of tennis players competing next week.