Report: Man City out of Cristiano Ronaldo sweepstakes, Manchester United expected to make offer

The transfer deadline is fast approaching and we have a surprising shift happening. Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Juventus and on Thursday, he was close to a deal that would send him to Manchester City. However, a day later, the Guardian is reporting Manchester United has entered the race and Man City is OUT of the race. According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, the expectation is Ronaldo ends up back at Manchester United.

The Portugal forward remains a force with domestic titles in England, Spain and Italy. He won three straight Premier League titles while previously with Manchester United from 2003 to 2009. He later spent nine seasons with Real Madrid in La Liga and then the past four with Juventus in Serie A.

As of this morning, Man City is +125 to win the EPL title at DraftKings Sportsbook while United is +700. Through two weeks of play, United is 1-1-0 and tied for sixth place while City is 1-0-1 and tied for ninth place. Ronaldo would certainly shift the balance of power in this race and the Champions League, where Man United is +1200 at the moment.

Juventus reportedly wants a fee in the range of €25 and €30m with Ronaldo in the final year of his deal.