Tracking WNBA betting action for Friday, August 27th

We have a light two-game schedule in the WNBA on Friday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a rematch between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

Thursday night in the WNBA was not great for us as we lost both of our best bets. The first defeat was the Las Vegas Aces (-12), who beat the Atlanta Dream 78-71. Something told me to take the Dream +12 on the spread, but the Aces won easily in their first matchup earlier in the season. Lastly, our second losing bet was the Washington Mystics (-4.5), who lost 82-77 to the Dallas Wings.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday night’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Friday, August 27th — Record YTD (3-4)

Mercury team total under 87.5 points (-115) vs. Liberty

For our first best bet for Friday night, we are going to go with the Phoenix Mercury, who will be playing the New York Liberty for the second consecutive game. The Mercury dominated the Liberty on Wednesday night, winning 106-79 at the Barclays Center. Phoenix had three players score 20 points or more led by Skylar Diggins-Smith. Smith scored a game-high 27 points on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range. Brittney Griner added 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Diana Taurasi had 21 points, 9 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Griner is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury for tonight’s rematch against the Liberty. Outside of their performance on Wednesday night, the Mercury has gone under 87.5 points in 3 out of their previous games. At even money, I think this a solid play as we wait to see if Griner plays tonight.

Sky team total over 80.5 points (-115) vs. Storm

We are going to play another team total for the final game Friday night, which may or may not prove to be a good play. The Seattle Storm nor the Chicago Sky have not been great against the spread this season. The Storm are 10-17 ATS and 3-9 ATS at home, while the Sky are 9-14-1 ATS, but 6-5-1 ATS. However, it’s tough to hedge your bet on what Chicago team you’ll see on a weekly basis.

Will we see the Sky team that just beat the Storm two weeks ago 87-85 without the likes of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Or will see the Chicago team that lost back-to-back games against the Minnesota Lynx and Wings. Bettors are hoping that the Sky can pick up where they left off against the Dream, where they won 86-79 earlier this week. Chicago has gone over 80.5 points in 4 out of their last 5 games, which includes their first meeting against the Storm. In Tuesday night’s win over the Dream, Allie Quigley scored 21 points, while Candace Parker produced 18 points and 9 rebounds.

