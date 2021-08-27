Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United on two-year deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford. Twelve seasons after leaving Manchester United, the Portuguese star has returned to the Premier League.

Ronaldo will sign a two-year deal worth €15 million with up to €8 million in add-ons, according to ESPN. The 36-year old has accomplished everything in his career in multiple domestic leagues, but he developed into a star at Manchester United.

It appeared Manchester City had the inside track to signing Ronaldo after Juventus confirmed it wanted to offload the star, but City pulled its offer. That opened the door for United to bring back the Portuguese legend to set up another run for domestic and continental glory.

Manchester United adds Ronaldo to an already potent attack featuring Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. Add in defenders Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and you’ve got a solid squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had stayed the course at United and it appears his and the board’s patience is about to pay off.

The club is +525 to win the Premier League according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It is +1000 to win the Champions League, slightly up from +1200 earlier in the day. Ronaldo’s addition has boosted United’s standing once again as the club looks for its first domestic title since 2012-13 and its first European title since 2007-08.