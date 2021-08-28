How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois via live online stream

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 0 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign) in Illinois. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. We’re kicking off the college football with Big Ten action as two programs in precarious positions try to get their season started off on the right foot.

Coming off a 3-5 campaign in 2020, Nebraska is looking to garner some positive momentum for head coach Scott Frost, especially after recent news of the program being under investigation by the NCAA. Meanwhile, Illinois is coming off a 2-6 last place season last fall and is seeking a victory in new head coach Bret Bielema’s debut in Champaign.

You can live stream Saturday’s Nebraska vs. Illinois game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Nebraska is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 53.