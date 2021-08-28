 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UConn vs. Fresno State via live online stream

The UConn Huskies and Fresno State Bulldogs face off Saturday, August 28th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon
Can UConn keep it close against Fresno State

The UConn Huskies and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 0 at the Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 28th and the game will air on CBS Sports. This contest will be the first non-conference matchup of the FBS college football schedule

Fresno State is entering its second season under the guidance of head coach Kalen DeBoer and is coming off a 3-3 2020 campaign that was ravaged by COVID-19. UConn will finally play its first game as an FBS independent after opting not to play at all in 2020 because of the pandemic.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fresno State is a 27.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes UConn a +1700 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 63.5.

