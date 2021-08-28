How to watch UConn vs. Fresno State via live online stream

The UConn Huskies and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in Week 0 at the Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 28th and the game will air on CBS Sports. This contest will be the first non-conference matchup of the FBS college football schedule

Fresno State is entering its second season under the guidance of head coach Kalen DeBoer and is coming off a 3-3 2020 campaign that was ravaged by COVID-19. UConn will finally play its first game as an FBS independent after opting not to play at all in 2020 because of the pandemic.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirectTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fresno State is a 27.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4000 on the moneyline. That makes UConn a +1700 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 63.5.