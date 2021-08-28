How to watch Hawai’i vs. UCLA via live online stream

The Hawai’i Warriors and UCLA Bruins are set to meet up in Week 0 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both of these teams are hoping to establish some momentum with a win to start the new year.

UCLA saw some semblance of proof of concept under Chip Kelly in the shortened 2020 season and with a gigantic Week 1 showdown with LSU looming, they’d love nothing more than to iron out some kinks against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors, meanwhile, are entering year two of the Todd Graham era and after a 5-4 season that ended with them winning a bowl game, they’d love to carry that over into a new year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UCLA is an 18-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 67.5.