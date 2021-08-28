How to watch Southern Utah vs. San Jose State via live online stream

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and San Jose State Spartans meet up in Week 0 at the CEFCU Stadium in San Jose. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports. The Spartans will officially kick off a 2021 season where they hope to defend their Mountain West Conference title.

Brent Brennan’s turnaround job in San Jose paid off last season as the Spartans finished 7-1 and won their first ever Mountain West title, all with Arkansas transfer quarterback Nick Starkel leading the charge. Southern Utah has actually already played this calendar year as part of the FCS spring season, finishing 1-5 in the Big Sky Conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday night, you can stream it via CBS Sports Network if you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS Sports for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Jose State is a 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2500 on the moneyline. That makes Southern Utah a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 57.5.