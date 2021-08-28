 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UTEP vs. New Mexico St. via live online stream

UTEP Miners and New Mexico State Aggies face off Saturday, August 28th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon

Syndication: Las Cruces Sun-News Nathan J Fish/Sun-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The UTEP Miners and New Mexico State Aggies meet up in Week 0 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FloFootball and Bally Sports AZ. This will be the 98th meeting between the two schools in the ‘Battle of I-10’ as the two campuses are just separated by 45 minutes.

After back-to-back 1-11 seasons, UTEP showed signs of actual life early in 2020 by starting 3-1 before dropping the last four games of the season. Deciding to punt the 2020 season due to COVID-19, New Mexico State played two games this past spring, getting dominated by FCS newcomer Tarleton State before edging Dixie State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Bally’s Sports if you have a cable log-in or on the Bally’s app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access Bally’s for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UTEP is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes New Mexico State a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 57.5.

