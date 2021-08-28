How to watch UTEP vs. New Mexico St. via live online stream

The UTEP Miners and New Mexico State Aggies meet up in Week 0 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FloFootball and Bally Sports AZ. This will be the 98th meeting between the two schools in the ‘Battle of I-10’ as the two campuses are just separated by 45 minutes.

After back-to-back 1-11 seasons, UTEP showed signs of actual life early in 2020 by starting 3-1 before dropping the last four games of the season. Deciding to punt the 2020 season due to COVID-19, New Mexico State played two games this past spring, getting dominated by FCS newcomer Tarleton State before edging Dixie State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Bally’s Sports if you have a cable log-in or on the Bally’s app, available for iOS and Google Play. If you don’t have a log-in to access Bally’s for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UTEP is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes New Mexico State a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 57.5.