Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins out with a knee injury in preseason Week 3 vs. Washington

UPDATE: Dobbins is out for the game, which we knew based on this being a preseason game, but teams usually label a player’s injury status as they would in a regular season game. The fact that Dobbins isn’t questionable is of concern.

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for the remainder of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2021

UPDATE:

JK Dobbins now being carted to the Ravens’ locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2021

Ravens running back caught a screen pass and appears to have suffered a knee injury after getting tackled. He has now been carried off the field by teammates and didn’t put any weight on his left knee.

Dobbins has been carried off the field with the help of two trainers. He did not put weight on his left leg. — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) August 28, 2021

It looks as though his leg was bent backwards and he is now going into the medical tent.

JK Dobbins carried into the medical tent, putting no weight on left knee which was bent backwards on a tackle on a screen pass. — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) August 28, 2021

Dobbins is slated to be the lead back with Gus Edwards also seeing a good number of touches in the Ravens run-heavy offense. They don’t have a clear third back right now, as Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams appear to still be in a battle for that title. If Dobbins does miss any time, both Hill and Williams might get a shot at more work early in the season, while Nate McCrary has also shown some flashes this preseason.