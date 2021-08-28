Andy Dalton vs. Justin Fields: How QB battle looks after Week 3 preseason game

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has continually reiterated throughout the preseason that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will be the Week 1 starter, much to the chagrin on eager Bears fans who want to see rookie Justin Fields take the mantle.

With his status as the starter secured for now, Dalton sat out of the team’s preseason finale at the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, giving the runway for Fields to show what he could do.

Week 3 preseason reps, stats

Fields got the start and played the entirety of the first half, posting an impressive line by completing seven of his 10 pass attempts for 54 yards and a touchdown.

What was most impressive was him successfully moving the Bears offense down the field during a two-minute drill, completing a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted to give the Bears the lead heading into the half.

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering the 2021 NFL season?

Yes, Dalton has the starting position heading into Week 1 against the Rams but anyone with a pair of eyes can clearly say that Fields will eventually eclipse him and take the reigns as the franchise guy in Chicago. He’s remained poised throughout the preseason and has seemingly already gained the respect of the veterans in the Bears locker room. It’s not a matter of if, but when Nagy finally pulls the trigger.