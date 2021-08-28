 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of the BMW Championship

The final round of the 2021 BMW Championship tees off on Sunday at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, MD. We’ll add a full list of tee times once they’re published.

By David Fucillo
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Patrick Cantlay of the United States walks from the second tee during the third round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The BMW Championship wrapped up its second round on Saturday and we’ve got a shootout heading into the final round. Patrick Cantlay shot a -6 in the third round and Bryson DeChambeau shot a -5 to finish the day in a tie for first at -22. That is good for a three-shot lead over Sungjae Im. He is then followed by four golfers in a tie at -17.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, likely around 8 a.m. Golf Channel will have coverage from 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. and NBC will follow with coverage until 6 p.m. PGA Tour Live will offer a live stream of featured groups from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured holes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The final tee times are live at the PGA Tour website. Russell Henley will be first on the course at 7:30 a.m. ET. He’ll be followed by Max Homa and Collin Morikawa at 7:37 a.m. and Cameron Champ and Carlos Ortiz at 7:48 a.m.

Cantlay and DeChambeau will be the final pair to tee off, getting underway at 1:55 p.m. Prior to them, Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer will tee off at 1:44 p.m. and Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns tee off at 1:33 p.m.

