Full list of tee times for final round of the BMW Championship

The BMW Championship wrapped up its second round on Saturday and we’ve got a shootout heading into the final round. Patrick Cantlay shot a -6 in the third round and Bryson DeChambeau shot a -5 to finish the day in a tie for first at -22. That is good for a three-shot lead over Sungjae Im. He is then followed by four golfers in a tie at -17.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, likely around 8 a.m. Golf Channel will have coverage from 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. and NBC will follow with coverage until 6 p.m. PGA Tour Live will offer a live stream of featured groups from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured holes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The final tee times are live at the PGA Tour website. Russell Henley will be first on the course at 7:30 a.m. ET. He’ll be followed by Max Homa and Collin Morikawa at 7:37 a.m. and Cameron Champ and Carlos Ortiz at 7:48 a.m.

Cantlay and DeChambeau will be the final pair to tee off, getting underway at 1:55 p.m. Prior to them, Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer will tee off at 1:44 p.m. and Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns tee off at 1:33 p.m.