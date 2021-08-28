How to watch Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley weigh-in via live online stream

In the latest in boxing celebertainment, Youtube’s Jake Paul takes on MMA’s Tyron Woodley on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The fight is Sunday evening but Saturday you’ll have the weigh-in for both competitors. Paul should be about 190 lbs, while the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley was around 170 lbs. for most of his career.

The weigh-in for this fight is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 28. It will be available via free live stream at FITE.tv, and I imagine ESPN will offer some highlights from it on SportsCenter. It should be a spectacle, because all of this is going to be a spectacle. And you can expect plenty of trash talk, real or for promotional reasons, between the two.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Woodley is a +155 underdog to Paul, who is a -185 favorite. He’s still never fought an actual boxer, but Paul is 3-0 career against fellow Youtube star AnEsonGib, former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson, and former UFC and NCAA Wrestling champion Ben Askren. This will be Woodley’s first appearance in a boxing ring.