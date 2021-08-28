When is the weigh-in for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley before their Sunday fight

If it’s not one of the great moments in boxing history, it’s certainly a moment as on Sunday night Youtube star Jake Paul fights former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

While the bout will be on pay-per-view only on Sunday night so you’ll have to pay to watch, the weigh-in is actually free and available for all. And because of the occasional shenanigans that happen during these celebrity boxing events, you can follow along and see if anything wild happens.

If there’s drama, will it be planned or unplanned? We’ll leave that up to you.

The weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 28 and will be available via free live stream at FITE.tv. Paul should be about 20 pounds heavier than Woodley when the bout begins, and the social media star is a favorite on the betting lines as well.

In a boxing ring, Paul is 3-0 with wins over fellow Youtube’r AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and former UFC and NCAA wrestler Ben Askren.

Woodley is 19-7 in MMA, but has never fought as a boxer before. He is a former MMA world champion at 170 lbs., but is now 39 years old and lost his last four fights in the octagon, the last coming to Vicente Luque in March of this year.