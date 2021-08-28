Weigh-in results for Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley before their Sunday cruiserweight fight

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley cleared one last hurdle on Saturday morning and their Sunday night cruiserweight bout is on. The two fighters weighed in and made weight for the 190-pound bout. Paul weighed in at 190 on the nose while Woodley came in at 189.5

Cruiserweight technically can go up to 200 pounds, but for this fight, they agreed to fight at 190. The weight is notable in part because Woodley spent his time in UFC at welterweight. MMA welterweight varies from boxing welterweight, but he still put on some weight for this bout.

Coming out of the weigh-in, Paul remains a -185 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Woodley is +155. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and total rounds is listed at 3.5. Under is priced at -115 while over is at -105.

Here’s a look at weigh-in results for the main event and some notable fights on the main card.

Paul vs. Woodley Weigh-in results

Jake Paul (190) vs. Tyron Woodley (189.5)

Amanda Serrano (124) vs. Yamileth Mercado (124)

Daniel Dubois (238) vs. Joe Cusumano (235.5)

Montana Love (141) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (140.9)

Tommy Fury (179) vs. Anthony Taylor (175)