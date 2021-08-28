 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed back to Daytona, Florida for its August 28th race — its last before the close of the 2021 NASCAR regular season. The circuit will be running the race at the Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC.com/live and through the NBC app, available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Denny Hamlin has risen up the boards this week as the odds-on favorite to win the race per DraftKings Sportsbook, overtaking cup leader Kyle Larson who’s now listed at +1100. Larson is looking to end the regular season with his sixth victory of the year.

Defending cup champion Chase Elliott is listed at +1200 and shares those odds with 2020 400 champ William Byron and Joey Logano. Byron is looking to become the first driver to go back-to-back at the event since Tony Stewart did it in 2005/2006.

More From DraftKings Nation