How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed back to Daytona, Florida for its August 28th race — its last before the close of the 2021 NASCAR regular season. The circuit will be running the race at the Daytona International Speedway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC.com/live and through the NBC app, available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Denny Hamlin has risen up the boards this week as the odds-on favorite to win the race per DraftKings Sportsbook, overtaking cup leader Kyle Larson who’s now listed at +1100. Larson is looking to end the regular season with his sixth victory of the year.

Defending cup champion Chase Elliott is listed at +1200 and shares those odds with 2020 400 champ William Byron and Joey Logano. Byron is looking to become the first driver to go back-to-back at the event since Tony Stewart did it in 2005/2006.