 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full starting grid for 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

The 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 takes place on August 28th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Daytona.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Cincinnati Chevrolet, walks the grid during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head down to the Sunshine state this weekend for the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

This will be the final race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season before the playoffs begin. Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400, despite only leading for 24 out of 164 laps. Bryon is currently tied with Joey Logano and Chase Elliott for the third-best odds to win on Saturday at +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the final regular season race at +750 and finish within the top-3 at +190. After Hamlin, Kyle Larson has the second-best odds to win +1100. Larson is currently in first place in the playoff standings with 2052 points and is the pole leader. There was no qualifying for this weekend’s race due to COVID-19.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400, starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Team
Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
14 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
16 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
18 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
19 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
21 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
22 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
23 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
25 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
26 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
27 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
28 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
29 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
30 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
33 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
34 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
37 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing
39 Landon Cassill 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
40 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management

More From DraftKings Nation