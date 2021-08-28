Full starting grid for 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series will head down to the Sunshine state this weekend for the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

This will be the final race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season before the playoffs begin. Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400, despite only leading for 24 out of 164 laps. Bryon is currently tied with Joey Logano and Chase Elliott for the third-best odds to win on Saturday at +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the final regular season race at +750 and finish within the top-3 at +190. After Hamlin, Kyle Larson has the second-best odds to win +1100. Larson is currently in first place in the playoff standings with 2052 points and is the pole leader. There was no qualifying for this weekend’s race due to COVID-19.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400.