Full starting grid for 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series will head down to the Sunshine state this weekend for the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live.
This will be the final race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season before the playoffs begin. Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400, despite only leading for 24 out of 164 laps. Bryon is currently tied with Joey Logano and Chase Elliott for the third-best odds to win on Saturday at +1200, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin has the best odds to win the final regular season race at +750 and finish within the top-3 at +190. After Hamlin, Kyle Larson has the second-best odds to win +1100. Larson is currently in first place in the playoff standings with 2052 points and is the pole leader. There was no qualifying for this weekend’s race due to COVID-19.
Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400.
2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400, starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|21
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|22
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|26
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|27
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|28
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|29
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|31
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|32
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|33
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|34
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Joey Gase
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Kaz Grala
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|39
|Landon Cassill
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|40
|David Starr
|66
|Motorsports Business Management