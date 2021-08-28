What time is the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Saturday, August 28th with the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The race starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC.com/live or through the NBC app.

The race is 160 laps, which is equal to 400 miles on the Daytona track. When the race runs its normal length, it usually lasts somewhere between 2.5 and three hours. Of course, the race also hasn’t run its normal length since 2012 due to a mix of delays and overtime races. In 2014 and 2019 it was shortened due to rain, and in 2013, 2015-2018, and last year, it was extended due to NASCAR’s overtime rules. In 2019, it ran 2:32:14. Previous 160 lap versions include 2009 (2:48:28), 2007 (2:52:41), and 2006 (2:36:43).

For this year’s race, Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +750 to win. He’s followed by Kyle Larson (+1100), William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott (all at +1200), and Ryan Blaney (+1300).