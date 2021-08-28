Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, August 28th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Saturday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 9 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, August 28th.

Brewers vs. Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET

Christian Yelich ($4,900)

Luis Urias ($3,800)

Manny Piña ($3,200)

Our first team stack to lead off Saturday night’s main slate will be the Milwaukee Brewers, who will be taking on the Minnesota Twins. The Brewers have lost two straight games, but have a favorable matchup on the mound in Twins starter Charlie Barnes. The 25-year-old pitcher has a 0-3 record and 6.56 ERA through five games (four starts). He has not pitched well this month with a 7.71 ERA and has allowed a HR in three-straight outings.

Former NL MVP Christian Yelich is the best option for this team stack as he has a six-game hitting streak. Yelich is averaging 13.6 FPPG with 2 doubles in 22 at-bats.

Padres vs. Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani ($6,200)

Phil Gosselin ($3,300)

Brandon Marsh ($2,400)

The Angels should be able to put some runs on Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, who has struggled this month with a 13.17 ERA and .429 opponents batting average. The 21-year-old has not pitched into the fifth inning since July 6, which means we could see a bullpen game on deck. Weathers has also allowed six home runs and 20 earned runs in three consecutive starts.

Shohei Ohtani is a no-brainer for this stack, especially with his ability to change the game with one swing of the bat. He’s the most expensive player in DFS at $6,200, but is worth it with the way Weathers is pitching. In his last five games, Ohtani is hitting .188 with one HR and 6 strikeouts.

Astros vs. Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET

Yuli Gurriel ($5,400)

Carlos Correa ($5,000)

Michael Brantley ($4,100)

The Astros will be our final team stack for tonight’s main slate. Houston will be going up against Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard. Allard has a 3-10 record and 4.86 ERA through 25 games (15 starts) this season.

The 24-year-old starting pitcher has not done well on the road with a 1-4 record, 5.44 ERA, and .268 opponents batting average. Allard has allowed 7 home runs this month after giving up 7 homers in July. Yuli Gurriel and Michael Brantley are the best options for this stack. The first baseman is hitting .375 with 1 HR and 3 RBI in 8 career-at bats, while Brantley is hitting .286 with 1 HR and 3 RBI in 7 at-bats.