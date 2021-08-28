Tracking MLB betting action for Saturday, August 28th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Saturday, beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET with the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We did not fare well Friday night as we dropped both of our best bets. Our first losing bet was Cleveland’s team total over 3.5 (-135), which was juiced by the way. Cleveland lost 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox, snapping their two-game winning streak. We also could not win our lone player prop as San Francisco Giants’ ace Kevin Gausman did not go over 6.5 strikeouts (+105) against the Atlanta Braves. Gausman only produced 2 strikeouts in 6.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, August 28th — Record YTD (41-35)

Yankees (+100) vs. Athletics

Surprisingly, up to this point, we have not played the Yankees on the moneyline or run line during their historic 13-game winning streak. But that is going to change today as they have Nestor Cortes on the mound. Cortes has given the Yankees’ starting rotation a boost with a 2-1 record and 2.56 ERA through 15 games (7 starts).

In seven games on the road, Cortes has an ERA of 3.23 and .244 OBA. However, he’s allowed a home run in four straight games, which could be a cause for concern. The A’s will have Frankie Montas pitching, who’s been good post All-Star break with an ERA of 2.51. But Oakland has not done well in Montas’ last five home starts with a 2-3 record. Furthermore, in their last 10 games, the Athletics’ pitchers have a 5.01 ERA. It’s not often you will see a team that has won 13-straight games and averaged 7.76 runs per game at plus-money, so why not play it?

