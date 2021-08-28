UConn vs. Fresno State best bets

While not necessarily known for marquee games, Week 0 on the college football calendar can definitely yield matchups with odd non-conference pairings. Matchups like the Fresno State Bulldogs hosting the UConn Huskies on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Fresno State is entering year two of the Kalen DeBoer era, who managed to pull a 3-3 record out of the COVID-19 ravaged 2020 season. He’ll have returning to the Valley senior quarterback Jake Haener who after transferring from Washington, led the Mountain West by averaging 336.8 passing yards per game.

In their first run as an FBS independent, UConn is actually returning to the field this season following opting out of the 2020 campaign due to the pandemic. Prior to that, they were historically bas, managing only three wins in the prior two seasons combined.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

UConn: 127 overall, 125 offense, 127 defense

Fresno State: 82 overall, 50 offense, 107 defense

Injury update

UConn

No injuries reported

Fresno State

No injuries reported

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

UConn: 5-7 ATS (2019)*

Fresno State: 3-3 ATS (2020)

Total

UConn: Over 5-7 (2019)*

Fresno State: Over 3-3 (2020)

*UConn opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Uconn: 108 overall, 115 offense, 104 defense

Fresno State: 82 overall, 81 offense, 85 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Fresno State -27.5

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Fresno State -4000, UConn +1700

Opening line: Fresno State -27

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

105 degrees, 7 MPH, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Fresno State -27.5

UConn is playing their first snaps of meaningful football in two years and has to battle: 1. Body clock issues of being three time zones away from home. 2. A forecast with a high of 105 in Fresno for that afternoon.

Jake Haener and the Bulldogs roll here to open the season.