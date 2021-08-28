Southern Utah vs. San Jose State best bets

The San Jose State Spartans are looking for another Mountain West title after shocking Boise State in the championship game last year. The Spartans will get their start this season against FCS foe Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds are coming off a disappointing 1-5 2020 campaign.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spartans are heavy favorites at -24. San Jose State hopes QB Nick Starkel can duplicate his prolific passing despite a new cast of receivers.
SP+ Rankings
Southern Utah: N/A
San Jose State: 84 overall, 78 offense, 89 defense
Injury update
No injuries to report
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Southern Utah: N/A
San Jose State: 6-2 ATS (2020)
Total
Southern Utah: N/A
San Jose State: Over 1-7 (2020)
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: San Jose State -24
Total: 56.5
Moneyline: San Jose State -2500, Southern Utah +1200
Returning/Overall Talent from ESPN
Southern Utah: N/A
San Jose State: 76 overall, 92 offense, 52 defense
Weather
81 degrees, clear, 0% chance of rain, NW wind 7 mph
The Pick
San Jose State first quarter -7 (-115)
The Spartans aren’t bringing back a ton of production offensively, but they have an experienced quarterback and running back returning. There isn’t going to be a ton of weather concerns, so San Jose State should be able to run its offense well. Don’t expect Southern Utah to get much going against SJSU’s defense on the flip side of things. This is going to be a blowout quickly.