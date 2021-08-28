Southern Utah vs. San Jose State best bets

The San Jose State Spartans are looking for another Mountain West title after shocking Boise State in the championship game last year. The Spartans will get their start this season against FCS foe Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds are coming off a disappointing 1-5 2020 campaign.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spartans are heavy favorites at -24. San Jose State hopes QB Nick Starkel can duplicate his prolific passing despite a new cast of receivers.

SP+ Rankings

Southern Utah: N/A

San Jose State: 84 overall, 78 offense, 89 defense

Injury update

No injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Southern Utah: N/A

San Jose State: 6-2 ATS (2020)

Total

Southern Utah: N/A

San Jose State: Over 1-7 (2020)

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Jose State -24

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: San Jose State -2500, Southern Utah +1200

Returning/Overall Talent from ESPN

Southern Utah: N/A

San Jose State: 76 overall, 92 offense, 52 defense

Weather

81 degrees, clear, 0% chance of rain, NW wind 7 mph

The Pick

San Jose State first quarter -7 (-115)

The Spartans aren’t bringing back a ton of production offensively, but they have an experienced quarterback and running back returning. There isn’t going to be a ton of weather concerns, so San Jose State should be able to run its offense well. Don’t expect Southern Utah to get much going against SJSU’s defense on the flip side of things. This is going to be a blowout quickly.