Nebraska vs. Illinois best bets

Welcome back, The Best Sport! The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini open the 2021 season, and while it’s not great football... it is absolutely Big Ten college football!

Me and the boys watching Nebraska/Illinois tomorrow and loving it pic.twitter.com/7chCl2qxuh — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) August 27, 2021

While the oddsmakers have Nebraska barely squeaking into a bowl this season (over/under 6 wins), and Illinois are likely just happy to be here under new coach Bret Bielema (3.5 wins), it’s still a Big Ten game and you’re going to watch. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick below!

SP+ Rankings

Nebraska: 32 overall, 46 offense, 29 defense

Illinois: 81 overall, 77 offense, 83 defense

Injury update

Nebraska

RB Markese Stepp - Probable (foot)

TE Thomas Fidone II Out (knee)

Illinois

WR Marquez Beason Out (hamstring)

DL Jamal Woods Questionable (foot)

DL Roderick Perry II Questionable (undisclosed)

OL J. Slaughter Out for season (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Nebraska: 4-4 ATS (2020)

Illinois: 3-5 ATS (2020)

Total

Nebraska: Over 1-7 (2020)

Illinois: 4-4 (2020)

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Nebraska: 27 overall, 23 offense, 30 defense

Illinois: 63 overall, 60 offense, 63 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Nebraska -7

Total: 55

Moneyline: Nebraska -275, Illinois +220

Opening line: Nebraska -9.5

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 55

It’s Adrian Martinez vs. a coach that wants to run the ball, so how do we exactly break 50 here?

Bret Bielema’s run-heavy system doesn’t fit with the personnel from the Lovie Smith Era (94th on overall talent at the OL position). And anything that happens with Nebraska this season wouldn’t surprise us. Their ceiling on talent might be a chance to win the Big Ten West, but their floor has been realized in every season of the Scott Frost Era so far.

And having the NCAA hanging over the program either galvanizes teams or pulls them apart. Let’s see which way things break after 60 minutes of football for Big Red.

