Updated odds, bet splits, and TV schedule for Week 0 of college football

Everything you need to watch and bet on college football this weekend is below.

By Nick Simon Updated
UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson throws a pass during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Stanford Cardinal played on December 19, 2020 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The dawn of a new college football season is upon us with Week 0 action officially kicking off the 2021 campaign. While not as expansive or intriguing as next week’s Labor Day weekend slate, there’s still an appetizer’s worth matchups today and everything you’ll need to watch and bet on all of them is below.

The “marquee” matchup to to set the table at 1 p.m. ET is a Big Ten conference showdown between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini that was originally scheduled to be played in Ireland before the pandemic forced it back to the states. There’s anxiety around the Nebraska program with an NCAA investigation popping up in the last few weeks and the last thing that head coach Scott Frost needs is a season-opening loss at an Illinois team now under the direction of Bret Bielema.

UCLA finally showed signs of life under head coach Chip Kelly last year and just a week before welcoming LSU to the Rose Bowl, they’ll look to iron out some kinks against Hawai’i. The defending Mountain West Conference champions San Jose State will also be in action as well as upstart Fresno State under second-year head coach Kaleb DeBoer.

Here are the odds, bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook, kickoff times, and TV network for Week 0 of the 2021 college football season:

Last updated: 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

College Football Week 0 Grid

Teams Time Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets
Teams Time Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets
Nebraska 1:00 PM -7 42% 45% Over 52.5 40% 32% -260 67% 76%
Illinois FOX +7 58% 55% Under 52.5 60% 68% +210 33% 24%
UConn 2:00 PM +27.5 31% 37% Over 63.5 49% 43% +1700 19% 19%
Fresno State CBSSN -27.5 69% 63% Under 63.5 51% 57% -4000 81% 81%
Hawai'i 3:30 PM +17 41% 43% OTB +600 8% 8%
UCLA ESPN -17 59% 57% -900 92% 92%
Southern Utah 10:00 PM -8.5 87% 76% Over 58.5 70% 57% -365 85% 87%
San Jose State CBSSN +8.5 13% 24% Under 58.5 30% 43% +280 15% 13%
UTEP 9:30 PM +24.5 11% 17% Over 57.5 59% 57% +1200 19% 10%
New Mexico State Ballys Sports/Flo Football -24.5 89% 83% Under 57.5 41% 43% -2500 81% 90%

