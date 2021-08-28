Eagles acquire Gardner Minshew from Jaguars

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the Philadelphia Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars, in exchange for conditional 2022 sixth-round pick. Schefter adds that if Minshew plays in 50% of plays in three games this season, then the pick becomes a fifth round.

In a corresponding move, the Philadelphia Eagles released third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. Minshew will take Mullens’ spot as the third quarterback in Philadelphia, while Joe Flacco will backup Jalen Hurts. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported on Saturday that Hurts will be the starter and the Eagles made the move for depth purposes.

Source confirms Eagles have traded for QB Gardner Minshew



I’m told Jalen Hurts is the starter, Eagles like Joe Flacco, and have made this trade for depth at QB with a 17 game season and Covid times pic.twitter.com/xuVtUWAQGm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 28, 2021

Minshew was reportedly competing with first overall pick Trevor Lawrence for the starting quarterback spot in Jacksonville. However, it was highly unlikely that he was going to take the job away from Lawrence or win the backup job from C.J. Beathard. In two preseason games, Minshew completed 17 out of 29 passes for 196 yards and had two interceptions.