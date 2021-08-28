 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wigan Athletic FC hold moment of applause for Keith the Duck at halftime of win over Portsmouth

Pour one out for Keith the Duck.

By David Fucillo
A general view of DW Stadium is seen prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town at DW Stadium on March 27, 2021 in Wigan, England.&nbsp; Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Sports teams will often have moments of silence to honor notable people who have passed away. It might be for a notable national figure where the team plays, it might be someone who played for or worked for the organization, or it could even be a particularly notable fan.

On Saturday, English soccer club Wigan Athletic FC had such a moment. Only, it wasn’t for a fan. Rather, it was for Keith, a pet duck belonging to a fan of the club.

Someone on a Facebook group of Wigan Athletic supporters mentioned the passing of Keith and there was some confusion as people thought Keith was a human fan. Instead, it turned out Keith was a duck and it still resulted in Wigan Athletic offering a brief tribute to Keith. Every fan counts, and I imagine Keith saw a few matches in his time, so a tribute might very well have been fitting.

In a related note, Wigan defeated Portsmouth 1-0 in the match. Wigan competes in League One, which is the third tier of the English football league system. They are 3-1-1 and tied for second in the league with ten points.

More From DraftKings Nation