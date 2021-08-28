Tracking WNBA betting action for Saturday, August 28th

We have a three-game schedule in the WNBA on Saturday beginning in the afternoon with the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Indiana Fever. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

After surprisingly dropping both of our best bets Thursday night, we went a solid 1-1 Friday night. Our first winning bet was the Mercury TT under 87.5 points (-115), who defeated the New York Liberty 80-64 at the Barclays Center. I wanted to play the spread for that game, but with the uncertainty surrounding Brittney Griner’s injury, I stayed away. Our lone losing bet was the Chicago Sky TT over 80.5 points (-115), who ended up beating the Seattle Storm 73-69.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday night’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Saturday, August 28 — Record YTD (4-5)

Sparks +10.5 (-105) vs. Connecticut

For our first play in the WNBA, we are going to take the Los Angeles Sparks and the points in their rematch against the Connecticut Sun. These two teams just played each other on Thursday night, where the Sun only won 76-72. The Sparks had a rough first quarter being down 20-10. However, they had a ridiculous second quarter, which kept them in the game as they outscored the Sun 29-16.

Even though Connecticut is the best team in the league (19-7) and 16-10 against the spread this season, they are 0-4 ATS when the spread is 10 points or more. Meanwhile, the Sparks are 4-2 ATS when the spread is larger than 10 points. Los Angeles is also 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games. Back the Sparks to give their best effort against the league’s best team and try to come away with the upset win.

Wings +2 (-105) vs. Washington

Along with the Sparks and Sun, the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics will play each other for the second time this week. The Wings overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the Mystics 82-77. Dallas All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale scored a game-high 26 points and had nine assists.

The Wings are 9-5 ATS on the road and 14-11 ATS this season. With the Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne listed as questionable due to her back. It is hard to see who else will step up outside of Myisha Hines-Allen for Washington.

