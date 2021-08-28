Illinois secures scoop and score touchdown right before halftime against Nebraska

After securing their first points of the season via safety, Illinois grabbed some momentum right before the half with a scoop and score touchdown to give them a 16-9 lead heading into the locker room.

The hits keep coming for Nebraska, who have not looked crisp to open the 2021 campaign.

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR ILLINOIS RIGHT BEFORE HALFTIME pic.twitter.com/fkqIQtk89h — Iowa Nostalgia (@RetroHawkeyes) August 28, 2021

For those keeping track at home, this game has now included a safety, a missed field goal, a missed extra point, and two fumbles, the second of which got returned to the house for a TD.

Facing 3rd and 2 on their own 47, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was sacked by Keith Randolph Jr., who caused a fumble in the exchange and set the stage for Calvin Hart Jr. to take the ball 41 yards in the other direction for the score. The senior Martinez entered the half completing just six of his 14 passes for 112 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.