Colts QB Sam Ehlinger out 5-6 weeks with knee sprain

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has suffered a knee sprain and will be out for five to six weeks per Adam Schefter. His injury will not require surgery and he’s expected back by after the first month of the regular season.

A rookie out of the University of Texas, Ehlinger was openly competing with Jacob Eason for the starting QB job after Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury earlier in the month. He got plenty of reps during the Colts three preseason games, showing off both his arm and ability to run but was also prone to making mistakes.

During the preseason, he completed 10-of-15 passes for 155 yards and an interception against the Carolina Panthers, eight-of-13 passes for 70 yards and two picks against the Minnesota Vikings, and all three of his pass attempts for 63 yards in last night’s exhibition against the Detroit Lions.

With his absence, Eason is now the presumed starter for the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 12 unless Wentz’s foot heals in time.