UCLA dominates Hawai’i 44-10 in season opener

UCLA didn’t hold anything back on Saturday in the team’s 44-10 Week 0 thrashing of Hawai’i.

The non-conference matchup got out of hand quickly with the Bruins (1-0) putting points on the board in their first five drives, four of them being touchdowns. Michigan transfer Zach Charbonnet made a heck of an impression with the Bruins in his debut, taking six carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a short afternoon, completing 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 130 yards and a TD.

UCLA’s defense and special teams also got in on the action in punishing the visiting Rainbow Warriors (0-1) with Datona Jackson picking off quarterback Chevan Cordeiro twice and Ale Kaho blocking a punt in the third quarter, setting up David Priebe to take the ball into the endzone for a score.

The Bruins covered the spread as 18-point favorites with ease with 59% of the public picking them to do just that. The under of 66.5 hit, with the majority of the handle and overall bets leaning towards that as well.

This was UCLA’s first non-conference victory under head coach Chip Kelly and they’ll look forward to a massive challenge next Saturday when LSU pays a visit to the Rose Bowl.