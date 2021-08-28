Who is J.K. Dobbins’ backup for fantasy football?

The Baltimore Ravens could be without J.K. Dobbins after suffering a knee injury in the Week 3 preseason game against the Washington Football Team. At this time we do not have information on how severe the injury is, but we do know that they recently signed his backup, Gus Edwards, to an extension just for this reason.

Edwards has proved himself to be a solid back so far in his short career, and would become a prime fantasy football pick in drafts if Dobbins is to miss any extended time. Through three seasons Edwards has rushed 414 times for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 18-of-22 targets for 194 yards and no touchdowns. He is primarily a between the tackles runner and just like Dobbins, would see some touches taken away from him by the second running back, who isn’t 100 percent known at this time.

Coming into this game, Justice Hill and Ty’son Williams are vying for the job. Hill has the draft capital, but Williams has proven himself this summer. Hill isn’t playing in today’s preseason game with an ankle injury while Williams is, but Nate McCrary is also getting a chance to show his stuff this game. In the end, it’s tough to know who that third back will be and it’s not certain coach John Harbaugh knows either. Roster cuts should help narrow things down a bit.