Who will be in the 2021 NASCAR playoffs

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is officially a wrap. Ryan Blaney won the final race before the playoffs begin, edging out Chris Buescher in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. This marked the second consecutive week Blaney has won, giving him some serious momentum heading into the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs.

The playoffs begin next week with the top 16 drivers competing for the season-ending points championship. Kyle Larson claimed the regular season title, but things open up now for the 16 drivers. The big winner in Saturday’s race was Tyler Reddick who claimed the final playoff spot with a sixth-place finish at Dayton.

Darlington opens the playoffs with the Cook Out Southern 500. The 16 racers will compete across three races after which the top 12 advance to the next round of three races. Here are the 16 drivers who will start things out.