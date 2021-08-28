 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who will be in the 2021 NASCAR playoffs

The 16-car playoff field is settled. We break down who made it after the final regular season race.

By David Fucillo
Carl Edwards, driver of the #19 ARRIS Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6, 2015 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is officially a wrap. Ryan Blaney won the final race before the playoffs begin, edging out Chris Buescher in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. This marked the second consecutive week Blaney has won, giving him some serious momentum heading into the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs.

The playoffs begin next week with the top 16 drivers competing for the season-ending points championship. Kyle Larson claimed the regular season title, but things open up now for the 16 drivers. The big winner in Saturday’s race was Tyler Reddick who claimed the final playoff spot with a sixth-place finish at Dayton.

Darlington opens the playoffs with the Cook Out Southern 500. The 16 racers will compete across three races after which the top 12 advance to the next round of three races. Here are the 16 drivers who will start things out.

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Martin Truex, Jr.
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Ryan Blaney
  6. Alex Bowman
  7. William Byron
  8. Denny Hamlin
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Brad Keselowski
  11. Kurt Busch
  12. Christopher Bell
  13. Michael McDowell
  14. Aric Almirola
  15. Kevin Harvick
  16. Tyler Reddick

