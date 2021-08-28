Shohei Ohtani takes fastball to right hand, returns to the game [UPDATE]

Update: Ohtani returned to the game for his next at-bat. He was seen during the breaks icing his hand, so there’s still some pain even if the injury isn’t keeping him out of the game.

The Los Angeles Angels had a scare Saturday night when Shohei Ohtani took a fastball to his pitching hand during an at-bat against the San Diego Padres.

Shohei Ohtani is in pain after getting hit by a pitch on the hand. pic.twitter.com/x5fuoNYKZk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2021

Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, struck out on the play but it’s unclear whether he’ll be out for the game. He was the designated hitter in Saturday’s game, so he may still be in depending on his next scheduled at-bat.

The Angels have not been able to do much with Ohtani’s success, sporting a 63-67 record. They are 14.0 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.