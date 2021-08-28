 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shohei Ohtani takes fastball to right hand, returns to the game [UPDATE]

The Angels star struck out on the play, but eventually came back for his next at-bat.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani at bat against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Ohtani returned to the game for his next at-bat. He was seen during the breaks icing his hand, so there’s still some pain even if the injury isn’t keeping him out of the game.

The Los Angeles Angels had a scare Saturday night when Shohei Ohtani took a fastball to his pitching hand during an at-bat against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, struck out on the play but it’s unclear whether he’ll be out for the game. He was the designated hitter in Saturday’s game, so he may still be in depending on his next scheduled at-bat.

The Angels have not been able to do much with Ohtani’s success, sporting a 63-67 record. They are 14.0 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

