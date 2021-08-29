Even Engram suffers calf injury in preseason Week 3 vs. Patriots

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram has been ruled out with a calf injury suffered against the New England Patriots in Week 3 of preseason, per the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

Evan Engram's body language before he went back to the locker room with a trainer not very encouraging. Hope he's okay. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) August 29, 2021

If Engram misses any time, Kyle Rudolph would be the likely replacement, but he was recently activated off PUP, so he would be hard pressed to make the first game. Kaden Smith would probably be the starter if it came down to it when they face the Denver Broncos two weeks from today to start the season.

This injury was just another blow to the Giants as their starting offensive line looked awful against the Patriots in this game. Daniel Jones held his own for the most part, especially under constant pressure, but ended up throwing an interception in the end zone. If this game is any indication of how they’ll play in the regular season, the Giants are in for a long year.