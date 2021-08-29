How did Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence perform in Week 3 of preseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter a new era with Urban Meyer taking over as head coach and a No. 1 overall quarterback starting in Week 1. Jacksonville is in the first year of what is projected to be a significant rebuild, but the timeline will be dependent almost entirely on how the rookie quarterback performs.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence in the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 3 preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys and how he performed during his reps.

Trevor Lawrence’s Week 3 stat line

11/12, 139 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (game in progress)

How did Trevor Lawrence perform in Week 3?

Lawrence started off strong and kept things going for much of the first half. The rookie showed his touch with a perfect pass down the sideline to Phillip Dorsett for a big gain.

He had great precision on this scoring throw to Pharoh Cooper on a pump-and-go.

Lawrence is showing why he was the top pick and why the Jaguars are trusting him with the starting role. The quarterback has mobility as well, although he hasn’t had to show it much in preseason play.