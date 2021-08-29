Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance: How QB battle looks after Week 3 preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to name a starting quarterback, although it appears players and coaches have “a pretty good idea” of who that player will be. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is looking to fend off No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance for the top job, but ultimately the 49ers hope the rookie will be ready to step into the starting role. Here’s how both players looked in their final preseason game of 2021.

Week 3 preseason reps, stats

Jimmy Garoppolo: 4/7, 64 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 2 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD

Trey Lance: 6/13, 46 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 6 carries, 8 yards, 1 TD

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering the 2021 NFL regular season?

The 49ers have given both players snaps with the first team. Garoppolo probably has a slight edge in terms of pure numbers, but Lance’s potential is tantalizing. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will ultimately have to make a call, but this is actually a close battle.

Lance has the edge in terms of running, but it doesn’t appear to be enough to make up for Garoppolo’s superiority throwing the ball. Lance does seem to have more firepower on throws, but Garoppolo has been more precise so far this preseason.

For now, it appears Garoppolo will have the lead job but don’t be surprised if Lance gets a series or two in every game. The 49ers want to give him as many reps as possible without giving him too much responsibility.