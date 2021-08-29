How did Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones perform in Week 3 of preseason

Mac Jones came in after two Cam Newton drives and was saddled with the second team offense while the Giants kept in their first team defense. He saw plenty of pressure and the results were inconsistent. But when the Giants second team came in he heated up.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for rookie QB Mac Jones in the New England Patriots Week 3 preseason game against the New York Giants and how he performed during his reps.

Stats

Insert stat line

Analysis

Jones was sacked four times in this game and on more than one of those he should have gotten rid of the ball. For Jones, when he gets his man and throws in rhythm, he’s accurate and has enough zip to play in this league without a doubt. He’s going to need to get better results when he doesn’t have that first or second read, but he came up with precision throws more often than not.

This perfectly placed back shoulder pass to tight end Devin Asiasi is a thing of beauty and why we should be high on his upside.

Should Mac Jones start Week 1?pic.twitter.com/iDf5erAFsO — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) August 30, 2021

Fantasy implications

If and when Jones gets the start, he’s going to help the offensive skill position players, especially the receivers, as he’s just more accurate than Newton. Jones himself won’t have a plethora of offensive weapons to throw to and they will want to win with the running game and defense while giving Jones clear winnable situations to work with. That likely won’t lead to big fantasy numbers early on.