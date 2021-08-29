How much will the winner of the BMW Championship win in 2021

The 2021 BMW Championship is headed into the final round on Sunday with the field battling for the 30 entry spots at next week’s TOUR Championship. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup Playoffs faced off this weekend in Owings Mills, MD, and the top 30 following Sunday’s final round will meet in Atlanta, GA for the season-ending tournament and a $15 million first prize.
There’s a lot at stake with $15 million to next week’s winner, but there is still prize money to be had in this weekend’s BMW Championship. The tournament features a $9.5 million prize pool and first place takes home $1,710,000. There’s a good chance the winner of the tournament will be in first place heading into next week’s TOUR Championship, but this week’s prize money is nothing to sneeze at.
Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay enter the final round tied for first place at -21. Sungjae Im follows at -18, and then there is a four-way tie for fourth at -17 between Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Sergio Garcia.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off last year’s similar $9.5 million prize pool.
1. $1,710,000
2. $1,026,000
3. $646,000
4. $456,000
5. $380,000
6. $342,000
7. $318,250
8. $294,500
9. $275,500
10. $256,500
11. $237,500
12. $218,500
13. $199,500
14. $180,500
15. $171,000
16. $161,500
17. $152,000
18. $142,500
19. $133,000
20. $123,500
21. $114,000
22. $106,400
23. $98,800
24. $91,200
25. $83,600
26. $76,000
27. $73,150
28. $70,300
29. $67,450
30. $64,600
31. $61,750
32. $58,900
33. $56,050
34. $53,675
35. $51,300
36. $48,925
37. $46,550
38. $44,650
39. $42,750
40. $40,850
41. $38,950
42. $37,050
43. $35,150
44. $33,250
45. $31,350
46. $29,450
47. $27,550
48. $26,030
49. $24,700
50. $23,940
51. $23,370
52. $22,800
53. $22,420
54. $22,040
55. $21,850
56. $21,660
57. $21,470
58. $21,280
59. $21,090
60. $20,900
61. $20,710
62. $20,520
63. $20,330
64. $20,140
65. $19,950
66. $19,760
67. $19,570
68. $19,380
69. $19,190