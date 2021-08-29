How much will the winner of the BMW Championship win in 2021

The 2021 BMW Championship is headed into the final round on Sunday with the field battling for the 30 entry spots at next week’s TOUR Championship. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup Playoffs faced off this weekend in Owings Mills, MD, and the top 30 following Sunday’s final round will meet in Atlanta, GA for the season-ending tournament and a $15 million first prize.

There’s a lot at stake with $15 million to next week’s winner, but there is still prize money to be had in this weekend’s BMW Championship. The tournament features a $9.5 million prize pool and first place takes home $1,710,000. There’s a good chance the winner of the tournament will be in first place heading into next week’s TOUR Championship, but this week’s prize money is nothing to sneeze at.

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay enter the final round tied for first place at -21. Sungjae Im follows at -18, and then there is a four-way tie for fourth at -17 between Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Sergio Garcia.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off last year’s similar $9.5 million prize pool.

1. $1,710,000

2. $1,026,000

3. $646,000

4. $456,000

5. $380,000

6. $342,000

7. $318,250

8. $294,500

9. $275,500

10. $256,500

11. $237,500

12. $218,500

13. $199,500

14. $180,500

15. $171,000

16. $161,500

17. $152,000

18. $142,500

19. $133,000

20. $123,500

21. $114,000

22. $106,400

23. $98,800

24. $91,200

25. $83,600

26. $76,000

27. $73,150

28. $70,300

29. $67,450

30. $64,600

31. $61,750

32. $58,900

33. $56,050

34. $53,675

35. $51,300

36. $48,925

37. $46,550

38. $44,650

39. $42,750

40. $40,850

41. $38,950

42. $37,050

43. $35,150

44. $33,250

45. $31,350

46. $29,450

47. $27,550

48. $26,030

49. $24,700

50. $23,940

51. $23,370

52. $22,800

53. $22,420

54. $22,040

55. $21,850

56. $21,660

57. $21,470

58. $21,280

59. $21,090

60. $20,900

61. $20,710

62. $20,520

63. $20,330

64. $20,140

65. $19,950

66. $19,760

67. $19,570

68. $19,380

69. $19,190