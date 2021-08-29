Boise State vs. UCF odds heading into game week

College football has finally returned, and with it comes some exciting mid-week action between two G5 powers. The Boise State Broncos and the UCF Golden Knights will kick off their respective seasons against each other on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Boise State, a model for consistency outside the Power Five, went through a rare coaching change. Head coach Bryan Harsin left Boise after seven seasons to take over the Auburn Tigers with Andy Avalos, a former Broncos linebacker and assistant coach, returning to his alma mater to fill the void. Avalos will largely keep the Boise State defensive system in place while new offensive coordinator Tim Plough taking a similar approach to the other side of the ball. Accordingly, Hank Bachmeier will remain the starting quarterback under the new regime.

Most G5 programs that saw their athletic director and head football coach depart for the SEC would struggle to maintain their recent success, but UCF has a different outlook. While outgoing coach Josh Heupel lost just eight of his 36 games with the team, replacement Gus Malzahn arrives from Auburn with a more-than-respectable 77-38 record and multiple appearances in the National Title Game as a head coach and offensive coordinator. Malzahn also brings an offense that doesn’t necessarily require a roster full of elite talent to operate, giving him a path to sustainable success in Orlando.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: C. Florida -6

Total: 69

Moneyline: Boise State +185, C. Florida -225

Line Movement

Opening Spread: C. Florida -3.5

Opening Total: 71.5

Key Injuries

Boise State

No notable injuries.

Central Florida

RB RJ Harvey for UCF will miss the entire 2021 season with a knee injury.

