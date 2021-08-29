Ohio State vs. Minnesota odds heading into game week

The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes open their 2021 season with a cross-divisional conference opponent, the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

No program in college football can boast a better one-two punch at wideout than Ohio State, which returns Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson from last year’s squad. The duo had nearly identical reception, yardage, and touchdown totals in 2020, combining for 93 catches, 1,452 receiving yards, and 13 scores in a shortened season. They will catch passes from a new quarterback, however, as freshman C.J. Stroud will take over for Justin Fields under center.

Minnesota has the exact opposite situation on offense. Star wideout Rashod Bateman departed for the NFL, leaving the receiving corps in the hands of Chris Autman-Bell and some less-experienced pass catchers. However, senior signal-caller Tanner Morgan returns to stabilize the passing game after a difficult 2020 campaign.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -13

Total: 65

Moneyline: Ohio State -550, Minnesota +400

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Ohio State -14

Opening Total: 66.5

Key Injuries

Ohio State

WR Kamryn Babb (knee) has not yet received clearance to return to the field.

Minnesota

WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) considered “week to week,” according to head coach P.J. Fleck.

