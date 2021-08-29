Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, August 29th

Fourteen games are scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 29th with 11 games on the early slate for DraftKings DFS players.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, August 29th.

Rays vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET

Brandon Lowe ($5,500)

Wander Franco ($5,400)

Nelson Cruz ($5,300)

The Tampa Bay Rays have the highest team total of any of Sunday’s games at 6.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so we’re expecting big things out of this lineup. They have a great pitching matchup against Spenser Watkins. He made 10 appearances with nine starts this season and has a 7.07 ERA with a 2-6 record. Tampa Bay has a great shot at completing the sweep on Sunday.

Reds vs. Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Nick Castellanos ($4,500)

Joey Votto ($4,400)

Tyler Stephenson ($4,100)

The Cincinnati Reds have the best shot at success at the plate you could imagine with a matchup against Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo, who has really struggled this season. Over 18 games played and 11 starts with the Marlins and Oakland Athletics, he has combined for a 7.91 ERA with a 4-7 record. Cincinnati’s offense has been very impressive over the second half of the season, and that should continue.

Astros vs. Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET

Jose Altuve ($6,200)

Yordan Alvarez ($6,000)

Yuri Gurriel ($5,400)

You’ll always have to pay a rather high price if you would like to use the Houston Astros as a stack in DFS, but they are worth it as the team that has scored the most runs in the 2021 MLB season. They will match up against Texas Rangers starter Taylor Hearn, who is 3-4 with a 4.08 ERA this year over 36 appearances including five starts.