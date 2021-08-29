Tracking MLB betting action for Sunday, August 29th

The MLB will feature 14 matchups on Sunday, August 29th with all but two teams competing on the field. Money-making opportunities will be available from early afternoon till the Sunday night game, and we’ve got some of the top betting options throughout the day.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, August 29th

Reds -1.5 (-110) vs. Marlins

The Cincinnati Reds have a great shot at winning their series against the Miami Marlins with a win on Sunday, and we’re betting they win by at least two. The pitching matchup is too lopsided in this one as the Reds will start with Tyler Mahle on the mound with a 10-4 record and 3.69 ERA over 26 starts. He’s having the best full season of his career, and the Reds have a massive advantage in this spot. More on this game in a bit.

Yankees vs. Athletics O9 (-115)

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics combined for just five runs in Saturday’s game, but we’re betting on the over in this spot. Coming yesterday, New York games had combined for nine or more runs in three straight games. The Yankees will be looking to do some damage at the plate after seeing their 13-game winning streak snapped.

Reds O4.5 (-120)

I feel like I’m recommending the Cincinnati Reds team total over often and while they have cooled down a bit at the plate since coming out of the break on fire, they have a great opportunity to reach five runs on Sunday. They will get Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo on the mound, and he has a 7.91 ERA through 18 appearances and 11 starts with the Marlins and Oakland Athletics this season.

Spenser Watkins U3.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Tampa Bay Rays have struck out the second most times in all of baseball this season, but we’re still taking the under for Baltimore Orioles starter Spenser Watkins. The 3.5 strikeout total is rather low, but there’s a good chance Tampa Bay jumps all over him and Watkins leaves this one early. He will enter with a 7.07 ERA and went for less than 3.5 strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

