How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley via live online stream

YouTube star Jake Paul is headed back to the ring Sunday, August 29th to face former UFC star Tyron Woodley. The cruiserweight match will take place at RocketMortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio and is scheduled to be eight rounds. It will be Paul’s fourth professional boxing match, while it will be Woodley’s first-ever match.

The Paul vs. Woodley fight is available on pay-per-view for $59.99 on Sunday night. Showtime is running this event and a live stream will be available for purchase at Fite.tv. The undercard gets going on at 8 p.m. and the main event is expected to start sometime in the 11 p.m. hour.

Paul currently has an undefeated record of 3-0 with three knockouts under his belt. The 24-year-old YouTube star last fought in April, where he landed a first-round TKO on Ben Askren, who is a former Bellator champion inside the octagon. Paul also famously landed a KO on former NBA player Nate Robinson in November, which made headlines.

As for Woodley, he had a decorated career inside the octagon. The former mixed martial artist is one of the greatest welterweights in the sport and defended his UFC title four times. Woodley is listed at +155 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Paul is the favorite with -185 odds.