What time will Paul vs. Woodley fight start on August 29th

Boxing is in the spotlight for a rare Sunday card, although it’s not exactly the most notable of boxers involved. YouTube personality Jake Paul enters the ring for his fourth career professional boxing match and will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who is making his professional debut.

The card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The PPV will broadcast on Showtime and be available via live stream at FITE.tv. The main event is likely to start in the 11 p.m. hour, depending on how long the five-fight undercard lasts.

Paul has three stoppages in his three professional fights. He beat fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round, former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round, and MMA fighter Ben Askren in the first round. Woodley lost his UFC welterweight title in 2019 and lost three subsequent MMA fights leading up to this boxing match.

There are two notable fights on the undercard. Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy is fighting a light heavyweight bout against Anthony Taylor. The co-feature of the card will see Amanda Serrano put her WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles on the line against Yamileth Mercade who is moving up from the super bantamweight division.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley