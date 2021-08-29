Full card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley cruiserweight bout on Sunday

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul meets former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match Sunday evening in what could be the toughest fight to date of Paul’s young career. The social media sensation is 3-0 in his boxing career with all the wins coming by knockout. Woodley began his career as a wrestler before venturing into mixed martial arts. He is 19-1-7 (W-D-L) in his MMA career.

The undercard features four fights, but the most interesting will involve Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy Fury. He’s 6-0 in his boxing career and will face Anthony Taylor, who is 6-5 in his career. Fury was also on the reality TV series Love Island, finishing as the runner-up.

The most significant fight on this card will see Amanda Serrano put her WBC, WBO, and IBO featherweight titles on the line against Yamileth Mercado. Serrano is 41-1-1 and has not lost a fight in nine years. Mercado is 18-2 and making a move up from the super bantamweight division.

The main event will start sometime around 11 p.m. ET, and it will be preceded by three hours featuring a couple interesting fights. The main card starts at 8 p.m. and the PPV event will air on Fite.tv for $59.99.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley