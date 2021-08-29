 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley cruiserweight bout on Sunday

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Jake Paul faces former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley for bragging rights in Sunday’s cruiserweight bout.

By kate.magdziuk

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley pose during a press conference at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown prior to their August 29 fight on August 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul meets former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match Sunday evening in what could be the toughest fight to date of Paul’s young career. The social media sensation is 3-0 in his boxing career with all the wins coming by knockout. Woodley began his career as a wrestler before venturing into mixed martial arts. He is 19-1-7 (W-D-L) in his MMA career.

The undercard features four fights, but the most interesting will involve Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy Fury. He’s 6-0 in his boxing career and will face Anthony Taylor, who is 6-5 in his career. Fury was also on the reality TV series Love Island, finishing as the runner-up.

The most significant fight on this card will see Amanda Serrano put her WBC, WBO, and IBO featherweight titles on the line against Yamileth Mercado. Serrano is 41-1-1 and has not lost a fight in nine years. Mercado is 18-2 and making a move up from the super bantamweight division.

The main event will start sometime around 11 p.m. ET, and it will be preceded by three hours featuring a couple interesting fights. The main card starts at 8 p.m. and the PPV event will air on Fite.tv for $59.99.

Full Card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

  • Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight
  • Co-event: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, for Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles
  • Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight
  • Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight
  • Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love, welterweight
  • Charles Conwell vs. Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida, middleweight

