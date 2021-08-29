How to watch Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado via live online stream

A lot of eyes will be on Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight fight on Sunday evening, but we also get a significant title fight as the co-feature of the card. Amanda Serrano will put her IBO, WBC, and WBO featherweight titles on the line when she faces Yamileth Mercado.

The pay-per-view event takes place Sunday, August 29th starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. It is broadcasting from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The event is airing through Showtime and you can live stream the entire card via PPV on Fite.TV for $59.99. Once you’ve purchased the official PPV live stream, you can log in to view the fight on their various apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon and more.

Serrano is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -2000 to win while Mercado is +1000. A Serrano win by KO, TKO, or DQ is a sizable favorite at -170, followed by Serrano win by decision at +150.

Serrano enters the fight with a 40-1-1 record and has not lost a bout since a 2012 decision loss to Frida Wallberg for the WBC super featherweight title. Mercado is 18-2 and is making a move up from the super bantamweight ranks. She won the WBC super bantamweight title in November 2019 and has three wins since.