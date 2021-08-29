Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds heading into game week

The opening weekend of the college football season doesn’t end on Saturday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Florida State Seminoles at the Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday, September 5th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Notre Dame will replace a significant amount of the starters from last season’s College Football Playoff team, and they’re not quite at the level of an Alabama where a reload could still mean a national championship. The Irish are expected to take a slight step back this season but will start former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan on Sunday. Running back Kyren Williams is the star of this offense and defensively, safety Kyle Hamilton is the definition of a freak athlete.

Florida State should be among the interesting stories this season in what they can do under Mike Norvell. The program has been a mess since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M, but the Seminoles appear to be on the right track heading into Year 2 under their head coach, though expectations are low as DraftKings Sportsbook does not expect them to make a bowl game. The winner of this offseason’s quarterback competition has not been announced yet between Jordan Travis and UCF transfer McKenzie Milton who missed each of the last two seasons with a knee injury.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -7.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Notre Dame -280, Florida State +225

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

WR Kevin Austin Jr. is probable with a foot injury.

LB Marist Liufau is questionable with a lower body injury.

Florida State

No injuries have been reported for Florida State.

